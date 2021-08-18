Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bilibili by 12.5% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 93,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 207.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.4% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC increased their price target on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.70.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.25. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.