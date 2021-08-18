BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Down 5.3%

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.55 and last traded at $66.11. 88,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,197,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 197.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

