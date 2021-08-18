BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Sees Large Volume Increase

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 151,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,131,072 shares.The stock last traded at $75.55 and had previously closed at $77.82.

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BHP Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $672,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

