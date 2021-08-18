BHP Group (LON:BHP) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

BHP Group (LON:BHP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 2,505 ($32.73) and last traded at GBX 2,462 ($32.17), with a volume of 3848427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,280.50 ($29.79).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. This represents a yield of 6.33%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.21%.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,394.29 ($31.28).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,216.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £119.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77.

About BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

