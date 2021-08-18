BEST (NYSE:BEST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

BEST (NYSE:BEST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. BEST had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 87.55%.

BEST stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 12,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,335. BEST has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BEST stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

