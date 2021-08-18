Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Berry from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.44.

Berry stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $407.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Berry will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Berry by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

