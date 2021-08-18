Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,762,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.84. 1,386,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

