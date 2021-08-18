Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. 10,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,083. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $55.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.