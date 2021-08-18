Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $705,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 112.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 126,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 67,176 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VONV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.22. 2,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,922. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.95 and a twelve month high of $71.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.