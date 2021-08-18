Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys 15,489 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 310.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,056 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 355,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 273,040 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.33. 701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,503. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $73.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

