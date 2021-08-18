Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,471.11 ($19.22).

Shares of LON CPG traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,500.50 ($19.60). The company had a trading volume of 2,264,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,886. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,526.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

