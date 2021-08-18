Bell Bank Takes $4.69 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 102,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,000. Campbell Soup comprises about 0.6% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after buying an additional 563,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 561,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 28.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,490,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after buying an additional 332,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.23. 35,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,062. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $54.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.71.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.