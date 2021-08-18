Bell Bank Raises Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bell Bank increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $394,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $1,027,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 305.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 130,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $84.72. 1,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

