Bell Bank Raises Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 151.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $355.87. 2,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

