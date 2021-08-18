Bell Bank Boosts Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Bell Bank boosted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth $19,084,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth $14,284,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth $11,638,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,513,000 after buying an additional 929,882 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 255.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,146,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,899,000 after buying an additional 823,693 shares during the period. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRZ has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 47,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,623,231. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

