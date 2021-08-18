Beat Kahli Buys 5,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $59,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Beat Kahli acquired 19,900 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $224,671.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $102,400.00.

VOXX International stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $254.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.38.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $137.06 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VOXX International by 100.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in VOXX International by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

