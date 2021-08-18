BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. BBQ had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 5.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ BBQ opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. BBQ has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.10.

Get BBQ alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BBQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 7,022 shares of BBQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,049.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.