BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. BBQ had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 5.93%.
Shares of NASDAQ BBQ opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. BBQ has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.10.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BBQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.
BBQ Company Profile
BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.
