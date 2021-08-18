Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $90.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $111.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $66.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

