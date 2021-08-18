Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

BBWI opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $66.26.

Several research firms have commented on BBWI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

