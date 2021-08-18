Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Reaches $0.71

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $298.47 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00056650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.53 or 0.00822693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00046464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00098705 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,798,200 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

