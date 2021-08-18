BarterTrade (BART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, BarterTrade has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One BarterTrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BarterTrade has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $483,061.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BarterTrade alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00058742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.63 or 0.00854042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00048371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.01 or 0.00160307 BTC.

BarterTrade Coin Profile

BART is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio . BarterTrade’s official website is bartertrade.io . BarterTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

BarterTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarterTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarterTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BarterTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BarterTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BarterTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.