Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Update

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,430,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 28,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $428,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,406 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

