Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives $7.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 31,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,557. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

