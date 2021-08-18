Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 99,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,345,430 shares.The stock last traded at $15.00 and had previously closed at $14.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

