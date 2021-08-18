Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 200 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.17. 9,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

