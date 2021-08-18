Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Lowers Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

A traded up $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.43. The company had a trading volume of 50,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,676. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $162.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.