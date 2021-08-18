Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Lowers Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,802 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 72,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

MKC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.75. 7,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,105. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.55.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

