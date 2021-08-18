Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys 1,917 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.3% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.21. 8,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

