Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires 90,481 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 7,096.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,481 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $1,099,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $4,708,000. Avory & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 120.8% in the second quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 1,619,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after buying an additional 885,879 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1,167.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 321,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 296,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 400,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,238,637. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $32.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of -1.18.

In other ContextLogic news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 88,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $981,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 925,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,314,062.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,086.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 331,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,190. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

