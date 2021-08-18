Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,729 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,658 shares of company stock worth $1,922,057. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.06. 8,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.54. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $310.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

