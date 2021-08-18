Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 118,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 11.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.2% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

WM traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,452. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $152.41.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

