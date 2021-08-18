Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. United Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.73. 302,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,259,525. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

