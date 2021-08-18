Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 44.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT remained flat at $$26.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,623,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70.

