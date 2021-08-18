Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $72.22. 438,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,020,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.07. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

