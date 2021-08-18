Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,107 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,324 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.1% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $632.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $638.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $598.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

