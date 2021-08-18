Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Susquehanna

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CLSA lowered their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.63.

BIDU stock opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a 1 year low of $116.41 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

