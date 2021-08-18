B. Riley Weighs in on Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AOMR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.95. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

