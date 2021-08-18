B. Riley Lowers New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Price Target to $11.50

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $9.91 on Monday. New York City REIT has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75.
New York City REIT Company Profile
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
