B. Riley Lowers New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Price Target to $11.50

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $9.91 on Monday. New York City REIT has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYC. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in New York City REIT by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in New York City REIT by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York City REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York City REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in New York City REIT by 18,107.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

