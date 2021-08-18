B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thryv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $30.84 on Monday. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Thryv during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

