AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 250,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63. AZZ has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.