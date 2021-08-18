Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Azul in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AZUL. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

AZUL opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64. Azul has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Azul by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,734,000 after buying an additional 1,968,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,419 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the first quarter worth approximately $18,544,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 60.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 768,797 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Azul in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

