Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.51. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $37.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYRWF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ayr Wellness to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

