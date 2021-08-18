Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) PT Raised to C$13.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AYA. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$11.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.35. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$2.10 and a 52 week high of C$11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.49.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

