Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.030-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of AVA stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. 44 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,665. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.62. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,975 shares of company stock worth $944,551 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

