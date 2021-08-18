Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.58 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.050-$1.270 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVID. B. Riley increased their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of AVID stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 32,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.38. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,701 shares of company stock worth $3,340,540 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

