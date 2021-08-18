AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVEVF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS AVEVF remained flat at $$55.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $68.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.03.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

