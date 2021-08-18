Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Decreased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 166,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $120,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $216.78. 414,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $112.21 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

