Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.03

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

AVAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

