Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.03

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.
AVAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24.
In related news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
