Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVAH. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $9.06 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

