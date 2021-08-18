Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 335.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 427.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVLR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.07.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $164.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.32. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $195,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,849.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,916,361. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

